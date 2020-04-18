Dingell: We Should Have Put More Money into PPP Last Week and Need to Fund It Now

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that the House should have passed legislation last week to put more money into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Dingell said, “We should have, last week — late last week have passed a bill to have gotten immediately more money into this program. … There’s a need. We need to get more money into it. And then we need to get busy on [a] CARE[S] II package, tweak what was not great in CARE[S]…help it work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett