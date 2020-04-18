Jayapal: Trump Hasn’t ‘Been Helpful’ – We’ve Worked Well with Pence, Fauci, and Birx

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that President Trump “has not been helpful in coordinating a federal response.” But she has been able to work with Vice President Mike Pence and Coronavirus Task Force members Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci.

Jayapal stated, “I think that, first of all, what we really need to do is liberate ourselves from this president. Because he has not been helpful in coordinating a federal response. Now, some of the people on his team have been. We have been able to work closely with some of those people, including Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, even the vice president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett