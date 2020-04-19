De Blasio to Trump: ‘Are You Telling New York City to Drop Dead?’

Sunday, MSNBC played a clip of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asking President Donald Trump, “Are you telling New York City to drop dead?”

In a bid for federal funding during his coronavirus press conference, De Blasio said, “So President Trump, what’s going on? Cat got your tongue? You are usually really talkative. How on earth do you think that New York City, which has been the epicenter of this crisis, can get back on our feet without federal support?”

He added, “Mr. Trump, Mr. President, Are you gonna save New York City, or are you telling New York City to drop dead?”

