De Blasio Warns Trump — ‘History Is Going to Judge Him Very Harshly’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives President Donald Trump very low marks for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, in particular regarding New York City itself, on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Kasie DC.”

De Blasio complained the federal government, by not giving his city funding to perform essential services, was setting it up for failure. He also took aim at Trump, arguing this moment in time was the President’s “last chance.”

“So this was the beginning of this crisis, where testing was what we needed to try to stop the coronavirus from overtaking us,” he said. “The federal government is absent. They’re still absent on the testing issue. I think this is Donald Trump’s last chance. I really mean it. He blew it in the first instance on testing. He’s blowing it again on testing. He’s nowhere to be found on support for the cities and the states that bore the brunt of the crisis.”

“History is going to judge him very harshly if that, the last chance he had to make things right and let the country recover, he was absent and missing in action again, and you know the final word on Donald Trump will be,” de Blasio continued. “He saw this crisis coming. He did nothing about it. When he had a chance to help the country recover, he did nothing about it.

