Cotton: All Circumstantial Evidence Points to Coronavirus Originating in Wuhan Labs

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the Wuhan lab director claiming there is “absolutely no way” the coronavirus originated in his institute.

Cotton noted the lab director is an official of the Chinese Communist Party, adding that all circumstantial evidence points to the coronavirus originating from the labs in Wuhan which housed the bats and researched coronaviruses.

“Let’s take a look at that laboratory director: he’s not just some independent, truth-seeking scientist, Ed, he is an official in the Chinese Communist Party who is toeing the party line,” Cotton told host Ed Henry. “We all know, and we’ve known since January, that that food market in Wuhan was not the source of this virus.”

He added, “Chinese scientists established that more than a third of all the original cases had no contact with the food market. The best evidence suggests that the kind of bat from which this virus jumped to humans wasn’t even present there. And then you have all the circumstantial evidence pointing at the labs in Wuhan. They did have those bats. they did research these coronaviruses. Our diplomats in China were worried about laboratory safety there. China has a history of bad laboratory safety. All that circumstantial evidence points towards the labs and then, of course, you have the Chinese coverups, the lies, the disinformation and intimidation of any whistle-blowers. That’s why the most plausible explanation for the origins of these viruses is one of those two labs in Wuhan.”

