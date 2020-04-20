Schmidt: 40,000 Americans Dead Because ‘Ineptitude’ of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network political analyst Steve Schmidt blamed the “ineptitude of the White House” coronavirus response for 40,000 Americans dead.

While discussing an ad for Joe Biden 2020, Schmidt said, “It’s entirely true, and no amount of negative ads as the Biden ads says is going to change the truth about Donald Trump’s incompetency to what the ad correctly says it’s the worst economic and health crises of our lifetime. President Trump ran for President of the United States on two propositions: ‘I alone can fix it,’ and ‘I’m going to make America great again. Well, it’s three years on, it’s slightly under 200 days from the election, more than 40,000 Americans are dead. This didn’t have to be so. It’s so because of the ineptitude of the White House response, the constant denial, the constant downplaying of this, of the danger of it, pushing it away, his serial unpreparedness and dishonesty with the American people about it. Now great suffering has been unleashed in this country.”

He continued, “There’s more to come. The economic distress will make the unemployment numbers higher than the Great Depression. We are going to wipe out of millions of small businesses in this country as none of the federal programs are working like they are supposed to work. And so four years on from the promise of ‘I’ll make America great again’ and ‘I alone can fix it,’ we can survey now the wreckage and magnitude of the disaster in this country that has been wrought by the Trump presidency. We see the consequences of putting an ill-tempered reality show television host who lacks the mental, the moral and intellectual skills and judgment to be the commander-in-chief of the most powerful nation on Earth.”

He added, “It should not go without mentioning that as we look around the world and we look at is a response of nearly every other industrialized country, the United States’ response is the worst. The ineptitude of the federal government shows everybody around the world, from ally to adversary, what a clown show American governance has become in the third decade of the 21st century.”

