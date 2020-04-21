ABC’s Hostin: I’m Not Worried About Pelosi’s Freezer — I’m Worried About Bodies in Freezers

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin criticized a Trump campaign ad that went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s freezer full of ice cream.

Co-hosts Meghan McCain said, “I thought this ad was a kill shot. It’s not the ice cream in her fridge, it’s the fact that she’s standing behind giant refrigerators, multiple ones that cost $24,000 each, and look you’re right — politicians are wealthy, Trump is wealthy, but I think in this specific moment, optics are narratives. I don’t make the rules of politics. This is just how it works.”

Hostin said, “Back to the James Corden interview that was, like, a week ago with Nancy Pelosi, I mean, that’s just manufactured. I think Fox News outrage and Republican outrage. They’re talking about ‘but her freezer, but her freezer — I’m really worried about the bodies that I saw being put into freezers in New York. That’s what I’m worried about. I’m really worried about the fact that there’s no testing being done, the fact that the — you know, the vice president is saying that we are testing 150,000 people a day and that that’s enough. Well that is not enough because it would take six years to test everyone. So that is what I’m worried about.”

She added, “Blaming some Democratic message for Trump’s incompetence and for Trump’s negligence in managing this crisis is absolutely ludicrous. This is not a Democratic problem, this is not a Republican problem — this is the coronavirus, and this is about the Trump administration’s failure to address it properly, leading to over 40,000 lost American lives. Let’s not miss the point, people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN