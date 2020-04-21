Cruz: Doesn’t Make Sense to Bring in Foreign IT Workers, Americans ‘Need to Get the Jobs’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that it doesn’t make sense to allow companies to bring in foreign IT workers given the current unemployment situation, and that Americans need to get jobs rather than bringing in massive amounts of workers.

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “[W]hy, when you have the highest unemployment rate in our lifetime…would you allow companies to import IT workers from foreign countries to take middle-class or upper-middle-class jobs? That seems insane to me.”

Cruz responded, “I agree with you. I don’t think it makes sense. We have 22 million Americans who have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks. The whole purpose of legal immigration, it’s supposed to benefit the economy. When you have 22 million Americans out of work. They need to get the jobs. We don’t need to be bringing in a million-plus workers when 22 million Americans are out of work.”

