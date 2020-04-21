Abrams: ‘I Have the Capacity, the Competence and Skills’ to Serve as Biden’s VP

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams sounded off on the speculation she will be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate for his 2020 campaign and why she thinks she would make a good choice.

Abrams touted her work after losing out in the Georgia gubernatorial race, saying she has the “capacity, the competence and skills and willingness” to serve as vice president.

“I believe I have the capacity, the competence and skills and willingness to serve but I’ll say this: My first responsibility is to make sure that the work I’m doing across this country working with federal, state and local leaders helps serve the people who need at any time most,” Abrams told host Gayle King.

King asked if she had been in talks with the Biden campaign about serving as vice president, but Abrams only shared that she had been working with Biden in “having conversations particularly how we get Congress to respond to the needs on our voting infrastructure.”

She added, “The reality is I want to serve our country, whether I do so in elected office or through the work I’m doing at the nonprofit level or as a small business owner. My responsibility is to make America stronger, and I’m excited to be a part of this conversation.”

