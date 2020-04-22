GOP Rep. Aderholt: ‘I Think We’ve Turned a Corner Most Definitely’ on Coronavirus

Tuesday, in an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) offered an optimistic take on moving forward from the coronavirus shutdown put into place in his state, arguing that strides have been made in combatting the outbreak.

The Alabama Republican gave his vision of how opening back up could be done, including with foodservice, to mitigate any potential future spread of COVID-19.

“I think we’ve turned a corner most definitely on this,” he said. “Of course, as you know, if you go to the supermarket and if you got Walmart, those things are running just like normal. I think we can look at other businesses. Of course, when you go to Walmart, or you go to the grocery store, they try to limit the number of people in the store. A lot of people are wearing masks. So, I think there are a lot of common sense things that can be put into play so that people can go back and get a haircut and be able to go back and go to restaurants.”

“Before the coronavirus got really bad, I was going to some restaurants in Alabama, and they were having every other table where you could sit, and then they were distancing,” Aderholt added. “That is something I think can be done for a while. So, if the particular restaurant can seat 100 people, then maybe they could limit it to 50 people in the restaurant at any given time. There’s a lot of common sense.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor