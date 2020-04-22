McCarthy: We Need to Start Opening Up, Can’t Overextend on Debt

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed for some economic reopening and expressed concern about the amount of debt Congress has taken on.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:10] “[H]ow quickly can we open the country safely, and at what point do Republicans say we will only pass COVID-19 monies, period? No more waste, fraud, and abuse. And at what point do we say, okay, we’ve got to open the country, we cannot afford this debt?”

McCarthy answered, “Well, you know what, we’re saying that now. You know, every great society that collapsed, they collapsed when they overextended themselves. We have just passed tremendous amounts of money, trillions of dollars. Let’s let that get into the economy, but more importantly, let’s start opening this up [in] a safe manner. … Let’s open Congress back up on a phase and let’s be smart about it. Let’s get the country – we’re not exactly the same in every [part] of the country. Let’s find areas we can. If somebody is in the older, more vulnerable age, they should stay home. We can monitor individuals if they become a hotspot. Let’s put them — quarantine them as we go forward.”

