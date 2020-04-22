Mnuchin: ‘Looking Forward to’ Having Most, if Not all of Economy Open by Late Summer

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that he is “looking forward to, by the time we get later in the summer, having most of the economy, if not all of the economy open.”

Mnuchin said, “I hope we are going to get back to work fairly quickly. And we’re kind of operating under the environment that we are going to open up parts of the economy, and we’re looking forward to, by the time we get later in the summer, having most of the economy, if not all of the economy open.”

