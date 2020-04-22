Pelosi Pushes Back Against McConnell Saying She Held Up Relief Bill: ‘He Was the One Wasting Time’

In a Wednesday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed back against the notion she and Democratic leadership held up the coronavirus relief for additional funding, saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the “one wasting time.”

Pelosi claimed McConnell said on the Senate floor that the Senate would not do any more than the earlier agreed-upon $250 billion for relief, saying she was “pleased” to see him come around.

“Mitch McConnell likes to say that we delayed the bill. No, he delayed the bill,” Pelosi declared. “Two weeks ago, he came to the floor and said, ‘This is all we’re doing. Just the $250 [billion].”

“We were very pleased that he finally came around to the fact that we had to go forward with this. So, he was the one wasting time. I say that because I keep hearing him say we delayed. No, he delayed. But here we are, and we’re ready to go on to the next bill to help our heroes, our healthcare workers, our firefighters, our first responders, EMS, our folks who are doing all of the wonderful work to save lives as they risk their lives and now they may lose their jobs.

