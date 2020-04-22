Pompeo: We May ‘Never Return’ to Funding W.H.O.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for “structural” reform of the World Health Organization and left open the possibility that the United States may never fund the W.H.O.

Pompeo said, “I think we’ve got to take a real hard look at the W.H.O. and what we do coming out of this. … We need a structural fix for the W.H.O.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “If we’re talking about real accountability here, the guy who’s leading the organization, I don’t see how he can be part of the solution. So, tonight you’re not ruling out that that might be one of the requirements for going forward with the W.H.O., you’re not ruling it out?”

Pompeo responded, “No, I think that’s right. Laura, even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting — having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the W.H.O.”

