Acting DHS Sec’y Wolf: ‘You’ll See Additional Steps’ from Trump on Immigration

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf predicted that there will be “additional steps” on President Trump’s immigration restriction and that the department will present “recommendations for additional steps” to the president.

Wolf stated, “This is a first step, as you indicated. I think you’ll see additional steps. And in that executive order that the president issued yesterday, it actually directs the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the Department of Labor to look at these non-immigrant, or temporary visa programs and come back to him with recommendations. And that’s something that the department has been looking at for the past several months. So, we’re well underway, and look forward to presenting to the president those recommendations for additional steps.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett