Meghan McCain Hints She’s Voting for Biden Over Trump: ‘Politics Is Personal’

Wednesday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain hinted she would vote for Democratic presumptive nominee former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in November.

When asked if she will vote for Biden, McCain said, “I just has a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like on Saturday. I love him, dearly. I keep telling everyone I will promise you will know who I’m voting for. It really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has like literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

Host Andy Cohen responded, “Wow.”

When asked if Biden would be the first Democrat her and her mother Cindy McCain will vote for, McCain said, “It’s really tough because again my parents met and ended up getting married because of them in part.”

She added, “They are old, old friends. So again, he’s been so integral in my life, especially since my dad got sick. I’m always like my heart over my head in so many different ways. The Trumps are always making my mom cry. I just think politics is personal, too.”

