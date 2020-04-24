CT Gov. Lamont: W.H. Task Force ‘Is Pretty Constructive’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) stated that regardless of the president’s rhetoric, the Coronavirus Task Force “is pretty constructive.”

Lamont said, “[W]hatever rhetoric you hear coming from the Oval Office, the task force is pretty constructive. And you’ve got Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, a lot of governors have a chance to compare notes in terms of how we’re doing our tracing, what type of testing is going on. Obviously, there was some frustration from the governors that, in yet another supplemental, there was maybe money for airlines, but no money for frontline workers, state employees, state and local government. And our revenues have just been devastated, income tax, as well as sales tax. So, that point was made clear that you’ve got to remember state government, or else we’ll never get this economy back on track.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett