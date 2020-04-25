Brooks: Trump’s Statements at Briefings Hurt Morale

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that President Trump’s statements at the White House’s daily briefings hurt the morale of the American people, who need to hear from medical experts more than they need to hear from politicians.

Brooks stated that the American people “need medical experts. It’s a morale destroyer. It’s tough on morale. It’s a drain on all of us. And even the Trump supporters feel drained by his foolery. But I don’t think it’s really damaged the way people act. … I think it hurts our morale what Trump does, but I wouldn’t say it’s destroyed it.”

