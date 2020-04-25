McEnany: May ‘Certainly Seems’ Like a Transition Month for Reopening

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the month of May “certainly seems” like it will be a transition month for the economy reopening.

McEnany responded to a question on whether she thinks May will be a transition month by stating, “It certainly seems that way. Look, you’ve had 16 states who have put out reopening plans. 34 states say those plans are forthcoming. And this is made possible because, when you look across the country, as of Thursday, in 46 states, we saw a decline in symptoms of COVID-like illness.”

