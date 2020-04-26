Birx: Media ‘Very Slicey and Dicey’ with Coronavirus Headlines

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters World,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx criticized the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, questioning the headlines the media were using.

Host Jesse Watters asked, “You probably never imagined you would be doing this much television. You are doing network, you’re doing cable, you’re print, you are there every day doing these press briefings. Do you believe the media has been fair throughout’s pandemic?”

Birx said, “I think the media is very slicey and dicey about how they put sentences together in order to create headlines.”

She continued, “We know for millennials in other studies that some people may only read the headlines. And if there’s not a graphic, they’re not going to look any further than that.”

Birx added, “I think we have to be responsible about our headlines. I think often, the reporting may be accurate in paragraph three, four, and five. But I’m not sure how many people actually get to paragraph three, four, and five. And I think the responsibility that the press has is to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN