McCarthy: W.H.O. Is Acting Like the ‘Wuhan Health Organization’

Sunday, during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed back against the notion of allowing Congress to vote by proxy given the health threat the coronavirus pandemic posed.

McCarthy argued the action would be unprecedented, adding Congress had met throughout wars. He also said there was much that needed to be done by Congress, including oversight of the World Health Organization, which he said was acting more like the “Wuhan Health Organization.”

“Congress is essential,” McCarthy said. “We have worked through the Civil War, World War II and others. We need to get to work. And just as states wouldn’t open up completely at once, we need committees to come back in, like Armed Services, to do the national defense bill. You have appropriators making sure government is funded. You could bring oversight back to look at the WHO. And the current administration of the W.H.O. is acting not like the World Health Organization, but more like the Wuhan Health Organization.”

“We should actually get the facts and the answers,” he added. “And those committees could come back, with not the entire Congress, to show that we are working for the American public, just as American as we watch these states phase-in, in a safe, healthy manner.”

