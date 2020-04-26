Pelosi: Trump’s China Travel Ban Wasn’t the ‘Great Moment’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued the China travel ban President Donald Trump implemented to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was not effective.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign told me earlier this month that he supported President Trump’s partial travel restrictions on January 31, blocking foreign nationals from China from coming to the United States. Do you agree it was the right move by President Trump at the time?”

Pelosi said, “Let’s go into the future, okay? Actually, tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. So it wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. There were Americans coming back, green card holders coming back, but there were tens of thousands. If you’re going to shut the door because of an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door. But let’s go into the future. What the American people want is for us to have a plan to go forward. And our plan to go forward addresses their concerns. Their first concern is that our heroes be taken care of, our health care workers, our police and fire, our emergency services, our teachers, our food delivery people, our transportation workers, our postal service, that they be taken care of because they are taking risks to do their jobs. ”

