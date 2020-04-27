Behar: Trump ‘Losing It’ — He Is Like Grandpa Who Walks Around with His Pants Off

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump is “losing it” like an elderly man walking around with his pants off while discussing the president’s comments about disinfectants.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The White House coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx made the rounds yesterday trying to clean up you know whose comments about disinfectant, and she backed up — or it seemed like she did some of these claims.”

She added, “Do you think she’s caught between a rock and a hard place, Joy?”

Behar said, “You know, I’m wearing this scarf because I kind of feel sorry for the woman. It’s about homage to Dr. Birx. I feel like at this point, she’s less of a doctor and more like an elderly care nurse to this guy. Like, he’s running around the house in his pajamas yelling at the TV set, not getting up out of bed until late. I don’t know what —he’s losing it. He’s like the grandpa who walks out in the middle of the birthday party with his pants off, and then Dr. Birx, as a surrogate at the birthday party, has to say, ‘Oh grandpa is just liberating himself. Isn’t he funny?’ Like that. You know, it’s scary to see what’s going on in this country. It’s frightening. I agree with you, Whoopi, she should have stood up at that press conference and said, ‘I object. He is speaking with craziness. Do not put Lysol into your body.’ But she’s trying to walk this fine line, you see. Pathetic.”

