Graham: We’ll Sanction China Until They Cooperate with Investigations, Close Wet Markets, Release Hong Kong Protesters

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to sanction China until it engages in full cooperation with any investigation into the coronavirus’ origins, closes “exotic wildlife” wet markets, and frees Hong Kong democracy advocates that have been jailed since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Graham said there are three things China must do, “Number one, fully cooperate with any investigation regarding how the virus originated, U.S. and international community. Number two, close all the wet markets that serve exotic wildlife like bats and monkeys, where a lot of this comes from. And three, release all the Hong Kong democracy advocates that have been jailed since the virus started. We’re going to put sanctions on China until they do those three things.”

He added that the sanctions would be seizing the assets of “Chinese officials that are responsible for not reporting the pandemic. We’re going to cut China off from U.S. financial institutions. We’re going to shut down visa travel into the United States for Chinese students. We’re going to close off America to China — the Chinese economy. And we’re going to make it hard for them to do business in the United States until they fully cooperate, close the wet markets, and release the Hong Kong democracy advocates.”

