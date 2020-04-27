Pelosi on Next Relief Package: ‘We Will Be Supporting Vote-By-Mail’

In a Monday interview on “MSNBC Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed that Democrats will be pushing for a vote-by-mail provision in the next relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle vote-by-mail is “very important” because of the ongoing “health issue.” She also stressed the importance of protecting the “life of our democracy.”

“In this next bill, we will be supporting vote-by-mail in a very important way — we think it’s a health issue at this point,” Pelosi said. “And I didn’t want to leave this conversation without mentioning the importance of … the livelihood, the life of our people, the livelihood of themselves and our economy and the life of our democracy.”

Although some states already practice vote-by-mail, Democrats have been pushing to allow it country-wide for the 2020 presidential election as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have pushed back against the idea due to the potential increase in voter fraud.

