Cotton: I Think Future Coronavirus Legislation Will Include Counteracting China

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that he thinks future coronavirus legislation will include measures to “counteract” and reduce America’s dependence on China.

Cotton said, “I would like to include my legislation that would help bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back from China, and do so as rapidly as possible. So I think you’ll see other measures designed to counteract China and also reduce our dependence on China in any future legislation.”

