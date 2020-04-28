Dem Rep. Clay: Abrams Campaigning to Be VP ‘Offensive’ – ‘Can’t Show Up at the Winner’s Window with Loser’s Tickets’

During an interview with the “Tangazo” podcast released on Tuesday, Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-MO) stated that he finds former Georgia state Representative Stacey Abrams campaigning to be 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick “somewhat offensive” and “kind of inappropriate.” And said, “you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets.”

Clay said, [relevant remarks begin around 30:00] “[I]t’s like all of the other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential primary candidates and their supporters, okay, we went through a process. Bernie Sanders has conceded, and this applies to Stacey too. You know, at the race track, you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets. You haven’t won anything. You can’t show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets and demand anything.”

He added, “I’ll tell you what is somewhat offensive to me, is when you are marketing yourself as a VP candidate. Hey, that’s entirely up to the nominee to determine who’s going to be on his ticket with him. And so, for you to be out there marketing and putting on a PR campaign in that way, I think it’s kind of inappropriate.”

