Howard Stern: If You Don’t Know Trump Blew It on Coronavirus ‘You’re a F—ing Moron’

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

Tuesday, on his Sirius XM’s show Howard Stern defended his remarks criticizing President Donald Trump’s comments about injecting disinfectants.

Stern said he was surprised his comments were picked up by the news, but he stood by them, adding Trump “blew it.”

Stern said, “We’re America, we had a whole bunch of viruses that have come and gone because we had very, very competent people and whole organizations set up to keep this stuff out of America. And you know a lot of those people were fired. I’m pissed. I’m pissed off. We could have been on top of this thing. And if you’re not pissed off your f-cking mental.”

He continued, “History is going to tell the truth. This administration dropped the f-cking ball. They did. I mean, you can go believe whatever the f-ck you want. I know what I believe. And I’m pissed off about it.”

Discussing his fan’s reactions, Stern said, “People are writing me about politics, ‘Howard don’t talk about politics.’ F-ck this isn’t politics man. I’m locked in my house because of this shit. Politics, they blew it. You got to know that. You don’t know that you’re a f-cking moron. Go ahead and Clorox your asshole. Pour it in.”

