Schumer: I Won’t Take Including Green Infrastructure in Next Coronavirus Bill Off the Table

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that he wouldn’t rule out including infrastructure in the next coronavirus bill and that he thinks infrastructure “should be green.”

Schumer said, “On infrastructure, we have a huge economic hole. We have to get out of it. I wouldn’t take anything off the table. I don’t know, you know, the size of infrastructure, or how — what type of infrastructure. I think it should be green. Should it be in COVID 4 or another bill? But to just take it off the table, when the economy’s hurting and infrastructure has been a time-tested way to get people back to work and get the economy going again, makes no sense. Mitch McConnell, stop drawing lines in the sand. Work with us. Get something done to help people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett