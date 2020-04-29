Coons: Biden Allegations ‘Fully Investigated’ by Press, Which ‘Found There’s Nothing There’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that the sexual misconduct allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden have been “fully investigated” by the New York Times, Washington Post, and Associated Press and those outlets “have concluded that there was no substance to these allegations.”

Coons said that he believes that Biden has addressed the allegations directly and added, “I know Joe. I know his life, his character, his record. And as you know well, he’s someone who has spent — he’s dedicated decades of his life and his career in public service to advocating for women, for women’s causes, and in particular, for the Violence Against Women Act. And he and his campaign urged that these allegations be fully investigated. They have been. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, have dedicated weeks of reporters’ time to digging in, calling people, contacting people, researching. And they all three have concluded that there was no substance to these allegations.”

Coons added that Biden has been repeatedly vetted during his past runs for office and during his selection as vice president and that the public will have a chance to make their voice heard in the election.

He concluded, “I think the press has done their job, has dug into this in great detail, and I don’t think it’s just a he said/she said. I think it’s a he said/she said/the press thoroughly investigated and found there’s nothing there.”

