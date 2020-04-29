Meghan McCain: Kushner’s Booming Economy by July Claim ‘Absolute Fantasy’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said White House adviser Jared Kushner’s claim that the U.S. economy would be “rocking,” by July is an “absolute fantasy.”

On Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Kushner said, “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.”

McCain said, “I think this is sort of a wait-and-see moment when it comes to the economy. As I said yesterday, this is all going to rely on how the COVID crisis plays out and just how grave and how vast the economic impact is. Jared Kushner this morning said he thinks the economy will be up and booming by July. I think that is an absolute fantasy.”

She added, “July isn’t that far away. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to go to my doctor’s office with my husband in July when I get a screening — everybody knows I’m pregnant. So the idea is that we’re going to be up and booming and going to movies and concerts and things like that is an utter fantasy. So? I think it’s all going to hinge on what happens with this COVID crisis.”

