Cuomo: Republican Partisanship on Coronavirus ‘Toxic and Poison’

Thursday on MSNBC, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) called Republicans’ comments about letting blue states going bankrupt “toxic and poison.”

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway have balked at federal government bailouts for states.

Cuomo said, “I want to see the federal government step up and do their job. They have not funded state and local governments. They want to fund airlines, they want to fund hotels they want to fund restaurants, big corporations, but they haven’t funded state and local governments. State and local governments that means police, fire, healthcare workers all the people we now glorify as heroes, that’s who state and local governments fund. And for Washington to be saying they’re not going to fund state and local governments, states can go bankrupt with Senator McConnell’s statement. States can go bankrupt. They want to help the economy, but they want states to go bankrupt. I mean, can you find a single economist would say that will help the markets letting states go bankrupt. So they have to step up. They have to do their job.”

He continued, “First of all, it wasn’t just Senator McConnell. I can’t believe you would say such an obnoxious comment in public just to negotiate in Washington some backroom deal. Save that garbage for the backroom deal, Right? He doubled down on it. He said states should go bankrupt, and then he said this will be a blue state bailout, and Senator Scott from Florida said the same thing. Why should we bail out these Democrats? Right? Like it’s only Democrats that get coronavirus. This partisanship is toxic and poison. They can’t say we’re funding corporate America but working Americans they’re on their own. They can’t say it.”

