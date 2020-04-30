GOP Rep. Crenshaw: Pelosi Hesitation in Returning House to Capitol Hill ‘Cowardice’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has delayed the House of Representatives’ return to Washington, D.C., citing coronavirus concerns as justification. However, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) thinks such reasoning is a display of cowardice given many Americans working in sectors of the economy deemed to be essential under the same threat.

“Cowardice — cowardice is the only way to describe that,” he said. “This is more than just about accountability. And let me remind everybody, if we got paid hourly in Congress, you bet Nancy Pelosi would be there. You bet they’d be there. Now, here’s the thing. This is about leadership. This is about leading on the front lines along with the American people who are also on the front lines — nurses, doctors, people still working grocery stores, still working our supply chains — people trying to grow food and raise cattle and watching their food production plummet.”

“Listen, people are having real problems, but people are trying, and they’re fighting on the front lines,” Crenshaw continued. “They’re risk-mitigating, they’re being smart, and they’re — but still engaging in life. Why can’t Congress do the same? It’s about leadership. It’s about demonstrating to the American people that we’re not scared and spineless. Just for once, I wish we would actually demonstrate that. There is no problem going in and debating. OK, you can — you can exert the same kind of risk mitigation measures that everybody else across America is doing, and yet, Nancy Pelosi refuses to do that.”

“The Senate is going back to work and thank God we have them doing that,” he added. “The House needs to do the same. This is cowardly to the core. I honestly can’t even believe it. There’s such a lack of leadership.”

