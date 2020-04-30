McCarthy: Flynn Revelations ‘Bigger Than Watergate’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the recent revelations about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s case are “bigger than Watergate and we need to make sure people are held accountable.”

McCarthy told host Sean Hannity that people need “a Congress that will work with them and work with this president. Because what you have talked about with Flynn and with the president is bigger than Watergate and we need to make sure people are held accountable.”

