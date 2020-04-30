Nunes: We Knew from Day One Michael Flynn Was Innocent — Because FBI Top Officials ‘Told Us So’

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, says it is a no-brainer that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was innocent from the beginning and that he was a victim of an overzealous FBI.

Nunes told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo the sources of documents promoting the notion that the 2016 Trump campaign was in cahoots with Russia to steer the outcome of that election warranted an investigation, given they were used to justify the Department of Justice and the FBI’s handling of Flynn.

“I would say that we need the judge to do the right thing,” he said. “We need DOJ to do the right thing. We need these lawyers to be investigated. And I would say overall — Maria, we talked about this on your Sunday show. I told you that there are three reports that really need to be analyzed and investigated. One, of course, is the Steele, Fusion GPS, Clinton paid-for dossier. The other is the intelligence community assessment that was done right after the 2016 election. That needs to be investigated, which I call Obama’s dossier. And then, of course, there’s the Mueller report, which is the Mueller dossier also in how I define them.”

“There now needs to be an entire investigation of all of those people that were involved, all the lawyers, everybody from DOJ to FBI, all the way down because mostly likely this is — because we have already found discrepancies in that Mueller report,” he added.

Nunes claimed there was evidence early on of Flynn’s innocence and attacked the media for being complicit in the justification of the Flynn prosecution.

“So you know, we’re running an investigation, but the problem is, is that you know, we have a small team on the House Intelligence Committee, but the bottom line with Flynn, is this — Maria,” Nunes said. “We knew from essentially day one, early on in 2017, and that he was innocent. How do we know that? Because the top officials at the FBI told us so. This wasn’t rocket science. Then you talked about the report that we did, so we have the gold standard. The House Republican report is really the gold standard of reports. In fact, there are no other reports to even look at because the others are all based on lies or innuendo or corruption, OK?” So our report was right at the time, and you may recall this, but we had to fight for nearly two months. Our report we put it out, we said there was no evidence of collusion.”

“We also had some very important information in there about General Flynn,” he added. “It said that we had evidence that General Flynn didn’t lie, OK. This was from FBI. That was why it was in the report. But when that report first came out all the mainstream media who are essentially operators of the Democratic Party, now I think it’s obvious if people don’t know that now, they were in on this, OK. From the very beginning, the media was in on this. They covered up our report. We had to fight with the FBI and the DOJ so that we could get the General Flynn information unredacted, declassified.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor