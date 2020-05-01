FNC’s Wallace: I Don’t Understand People ‘Rallying’ to Flynn’s Side — He Lied to the FBI

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace said he did not understand why people were “rallying” behind ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn given he lied to the FBI.

Thursday, President Donald Trump said Flynn has been “essentially exonerated” by new documents unsealed in his criminal case.

Wallace said, “And I was kind of surprised that the President said yesterday, ‘Well, maybe I’ll bring him back to the White House.’ It was the President, before any legal case was brought, who fired Flynn because Flynn had lied about his conversation with the Russian ambassador to the Vice President, Mike Pence. Mike Pence came on ‘Fox News Sunday’ just before the inauguration in January of 2016 and said there was no discussion of that, and it turns out he was basing that on what Flynn had told him and that Flynn had lied to him.”

He continued, “So I’m not quite sure I understand why people are all rallying to Flynn’s case. Did the FBI play hardball? Yeah. Guess what? The FBI plays hardball. And guess what? If you are talking to the FBI, and a lot of lawyers would say don’t talk to them unless you have to, don’t lie.”

