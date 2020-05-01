Scalise on Flynn Prosecution: ‘People Ought to Go to Jail’ — Strzok ‘Would Be at the Top of the List’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) offered his thoughts on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn ordeal as evidence mounts against the justification of the use of the Department of Justice’s prosecutorial authority against Flynn.

Scalise keyed in on FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, in particular.

“The thing that sticks out the most is that the FBI was getting ready to close the case, and then Peter Strzok came in, and we all know his motivations,” he said. “He was a strong anti-Trumper. He had — he had motivations against Donald Trump, not as a — as a cop trying to find out facts. And he went and pushed to — to keep this thing going because it turned out, you know, you saw it, he, Strzok, and Page both, who were dirty cops from the beginning, were trying to get Flynn to entrap himself it looks like. It looks like they were literally trying to set a trap to him, as they say, to — well, they wanted him to either lie so that they could get him fired or — or get him — get him indicted.”

“I mean they had a motivation against Trump and against Flynn, even though the evidence didn’t show that they should move forward,” Scalise continued. “He’s the one who pushed to do it anyway because he had anti-Trump motivations. That’s not the kind of person you want with a badge. That’s — that’s what the definition of dirty cop is all about. I want — I want the attorney general to look into this and, frankly, people ought to go to jail, and he would be at the top of the list.”

