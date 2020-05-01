Sharpton Warns on Biden Sexual Assault Allegations — Trump Doesn’t Want a ‘Parade of Women’ Who Have Accused Him

Friday on MSNBC, network anchor Al Sharpton suggested President Donald Trump be careful about using the sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden politically.

Sharpton said, “The Republicans, if they are going to try to use this politically, it could be a slippery slope because they did open the door to the over 20 women that have made allegations against Donald Trump.”

He continued, “I remember during the 2016 campaign when Donald Trump walked into a debate with several women that had made allegations against Bill Clinton and he was running against Bill Clinton’s wife, not even Bill Clinton. I don’t think that Donald Trump wants to see a parade of women that have made on the record allegations against him, some harassment, some could be considered assault, and many of them a lot more recent than 27 years.”

He added, “I don’t know if they really want to make this a political issue, notwithstanding it’s serious, it should be taken seriously. But if they make it political, they may not want to go there.”

