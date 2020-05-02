Gaetz: If Mueller Knew Flynn Deal Was a Set Up, His Bar License Might Be in Question

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted to the latest developments in the newly unearthed controversial aspects of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s prosecution by the Department of Justice.

Gaetz told Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro on Saturday if former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller was aware that Flynn was set up by the FBI under the direction of former FBI Director James Comey and proceeded without raising that point, Mueller’s license may be in jeopardy.

“[T]here is one person I have questions for, and that’s Robert Mueller,” Gaetz said. “What did Robert Mueller know and when did he know it? Did he come before the Judiciary Committee and make those accusations knowing that the Flynn deal was a setup directed by Comey? If he did, Robert Mueller’s own bar license might be in question.”

Pirro asked Gaetz if there was anything Congress could do. Gaetz indicated it was his intention to urge those in place now within the Trump administration to continue their pursuit of what led to the Mueller-Russia probe.

“Well, we can’t arrest anybody, unfortunately,” he said. “But we are encouraging the Durham investigation because we believe that is going to lead to the prosecutions that ultimately show why this is the case. “But judge, why are we three years away from Donald Trump’s election still learning about the things that our own corrupt government did to try to derail him? This is the stuff that should have been well out into the open before now. So, I want to encourage John Ratcliffe, who will be taking over as the Director of National Intelligence, and I want to encourage Attorney General Bill Barr — don’t be like your predecessors Jeff Sessions and Dan Coats, who just sat on this stuff. Let’s get it out before the people and show them how devious and how deep the plot was to go after our duly elected president. And it really shows how impressive Donald Trump is fighting through this attack on his own government to go and lead our country until one of the greatest times we had until this coronavirus.”

The Florida Republican lawmaker also predicted that neither Flynn nor Republican political strategist Roger Stone would be exonerated or pardoned by Trump.

“I believe that Michael Flynn will either be exonerated or pardoned,” Gaetz added. “All the charges against him should be dropped, and he should be a free man. But if that does not happen, I know our president has a deep sense of justice, and I know that he would not allow Flynn or Stone to go to jail and disproportionately shoulder the burden of the Mueller investigation that now we all know is a joke. Just what we learned since the start of coronavirus is that the Steele dossier was targeted by Russian intelligence and that our own FBI knew that the Steele dossier was targeted by Russian intelligence and that they used it as the main file to advance the Trump-Russia investigation despite the fact there was no collusion, and there was no basis to put our country through this. How small do these Democrats look, and do these prosecutors look now in the circumstance we are in given all they did to try to railroad the president without facts?”

