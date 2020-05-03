Espaillat Praises Pelosi’s Decision to Delay House Return — ‘We Have to Lead by Example’

Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) on Sunday weighed in on Congress’ return to Washington, D.C. to get back to work after taking a recess due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The House, along with the Senate, was originally scheduled to return Monday, May 4, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has since pushed the date back a week for the House to return as Washington, D.C. remains under a “stay-at-home” order until May 15, in addition to safety concerns from the Capitol doctor.

After being asked if Pelosi’s decision was the right one, Espaillat praised Pelosi’s “prudent” decision and told MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt that Congress has to “lead by example” in this crisis. He emphasized that members of Congress do not need to be exposing each other to the virus.

“We have to lead by example, obviously,” Espaillat stated. “We can’t ask the American people to have social distancing, to take these precautions to save themselves and their families, and go out in the crowded House chamber and expose each other to being positive as well. We have to lead by example. I think her decision is prudent. I think she’s taking care of the House and the American people by doing so.”

