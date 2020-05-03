MD Gov. Hogan: Trump Admin ‘Stepping Up and Doing a Much Better Job’ with Governors

Sunday on Fox News Channel, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said the President Donald Trump administration has been “stepping up and doing a much better job” in helping fight the coronavirus pandemic after previously being critical of the federal government for failing to provide sufficient testing.

Hogan said governors around the United States have noticed “quite a bit of an effort” by the Trump administration in providing additional supplies and testing.

“I can tell you I share the nation’s governors, and the administration’s doing a great job of communicating with all of us, and I think they’ve been stepping up and doing a much better job,” Hogan outlined. “We are all starting to get much more supplies with respect to PPEs, and I think everybody is seeing quite a bit of an effort. We’ve got a lot of help from the federal government here in our state from FEMA just in the past few days on an outbreak on our eastern shore, and we’re very grateful for that.”

Hogan went on to say all governors would like more supplies and testing, but he emphasized again that the federal government has “done a good job of stepping up.”

“I don’t think there’s any governor in America that would say we have everything that we need with respect to testing,” he stated. “We’ve all been fighting and clawing to try to find all of these different components. I think the federal government has done a good job stepping up. I think they’re trying to ramp up production.”

