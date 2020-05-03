MSNBC’s Patterson Interrupted During CA Beach Live Spot — ‘Take Off Your Damn Mask, Man!’

It seems that even the residents of reliably left-leaning California are growing wearisome of the media’s effort to play up the coronavirus pandemic for their own cameras.

During a live spot on MSNBC on Saturday, an unidentified man demonstrated his irritation with the network’s Steve Patterson, who was reporting live on the scene in Laguna Beach, CA in the open air on a sidewalk near the coastline.

“The beach is to my right,” Patterson said. “You can see some of this orange fencing. That’s kept a lot of people away, at least from the main beach. Haven’t seen anybody there.”

At that moment, a man approached the MSNBC reporter as he was on the air.

“Take off your damn mask, man!” the unidentified man said. “You don’t need it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor