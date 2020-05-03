Whitmer on Biden Allegations: Not Every Claim of Sexual Assault Is Equal

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said not every claim was equal when asked about the sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Whitmer said, “As a survivor, and as a feminist, I’ll say this. We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story. Then we have a duty to vet it. And just because you’re a survivor doesn’t mean that every claim is equal. It means we give them the ability to make their case and the other side as well. And then to make a judgment that is informed. I have read a lot about this current allegation. I know Joe Biden, and I’ve watched his defense. There’s not a pattern that goes into this. And I think for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is. And you know what, that’s all I’m going to say about it. I really resent the fact that every time a case comes up, all of us survivors have to weigh in. It is reopening wounds, and it is— you know, take us at our word, ask us for our opinion, and let’s move on.”

