WH’s Birx: Lockdown Protesters in Big Crowds, Not Wearing Masks ‘Devastatingly Worrisome’

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that it was “devastatingly worrisome” lockdown protesters were not wearing masks and practice social distancing.

When asked about people on beaches, Brix said, “If it’s done with social distancing, yes. If it’s not done with social distancing, no.”

Host Chris Wallace said, “Big crowds of protesters that went into the Michigan state capitol without masks massing together in close quarters, I’m not asking you about the First Amendment right to protest that of course they have, but from a public health standpoint, is that safe?”

Brix said, “It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and they infect their grandmother or grandfather who has a comorbid condition, and they have a serious or very unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of their lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time as we’re voicing our discontent.”

