Cotton: If W.H.O. Doesn’t Change, We Should Create a New Organization

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that if the World Health Organization doesn’t reform, then the United States should “create a new organization that will be a world health organization, not a world politics organization.”

Cotton stated, “I’ve said for weeks now that Dr. Tedros and his team needs to leave the W.H.O. and leave now, but if they don’t leave, and if the W.H.O. doesn’t commit itself to more transparency, more accountability, and other reforms, then the United States should lead the world’s leading countries, from a scientific standpoint, to create a new organization that will be a world health organization, not a world politics organization. As you mentioned, Taiwan, which has done one of the very best jobs in controlling the spread of this virus, was precluded from even sharing information in the early days of this pandemic. Because Beijing demanded that the W.H.O. not cooperate with Taiwan at all, which is a true outrage.”

