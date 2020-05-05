Schumer: ‘Fauci Has Been Muzzled at Times’

In a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump has “muzzled” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci to push his agenda during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Host Mike Brzezinski asked Schumer if Americans can trust the president and the government to provide “clear” and “salient information and advice” regarding the pandemic.

Schumer stressed the importance of holding hearings on Trump and the White House’s handling of the pandemic because they could bring in “experts who are not part of the government to tell the truth.”

“[T]here are certain people maybe we can trust, and that’s why we want to have hearings and that’s why we want to ask them questions,” Schumer said. “I mean, Fauci has been muzzled at times, but at times has spoken the truth. I’d say the same of Birx. If we had real hearings, we could bring in experts who are not part of the government to tell the truth. The president has been wrong so often, has belittled this crisis so often and has been incompetent so often like in producing the testing that I think we need to hear from a multiple variety of sources to hear the truth.”

