Pelosi: Trump ‘Cheering People On’ with Guns and Swastikas

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “cheering people on” with “guns and swastikas to the legislature in Michigan.”

Pelosi said, “The fact is if you undermine science, if you underfund testing, if you exaggerate the opportunity that it’s out there for the economy at the risk of people dying, that’s not a plan. Death is not an economic motivator stimulus. So why are we going down that path? Why don’t we — you know everyone wants to get out and we think to unlock the lockdown is to test, trace and treat as well as isolate and social distancing. And when the science tells us that we can do something differently or to be socially distant wearing your mask, doing things in a way that is appropriate. But not cheering people on going with guns and swastikas to the legislature in Michigan and saying these are really good people.”

She continued, “What I don’t understand about someone associated with the task force is how the concern that that happened and it’s dangerous and these people can take this home with them and hurt their families and all of the rest, but they never say to the president, don’t look fondly on that. That’s not supposed to happen. It’s in defiance of the guidelines you’re asking people to honor and yet you honor those who are in violation of them.”

She added, “So, again, how can we find our common ground for the funding, for the testing, for honoring our heroes and for putting money in the pockets of the American people? We have to do that more effectively and with more money.”

