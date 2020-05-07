Biden on Reade Calling for Him to Drop Out: ‘Nothing Ever Happened with Tara Reade’

During an interview with Tampa Bay’s Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to Tara Reade’s call for him to drop out of the race by stating that “nothing ever happened” with her.

Biden stated, “Well look, nothing ever happened with Tara Reade. Believing women means taking a woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward, and then vetting it, looking into it. And that’s true. That’s true in this case, too. Women have a right to be heard and the press should rigorously investigate claims like these. I’ll always uphold that principle. But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is, these claims are flat-out false.”

