Gaetz on DoJ Dropping Flynn Charges: ‘Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi Have Egg on Their Face’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said the decision by the Department of Justice earlier in the day not to pursue perjury charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was a blemish on the records of House Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Gaetz told host Lou Dobbs the Flynn saga highlighted problems of the Department of Justice in the interim period between the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which he added warranted criminal prosecutions.

“It’s great to see honor restored to General Flynn’s good name,” he said. “The media didn’t have any honor, to begin with, and the only way to bring it back to the Department of Justice is to see these prosecutions through to ensure that the people who engaged in this activity are never able to frame someone like they framed General Flynn ever again. The boomerang has really come back on a lot of these House Democrats — Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have egg on their face.”

“You and I have been telling people, Lou, for three years that this wasn’t a crime,” Gaetz added. “It was a cover-up for the fact that Democrats were actually colluding with Russians through Christopher Steele, his sub-sources, and the fact that his sub-sources were the targets of Russian intelligence. Everything we’ve said has been proven true, and Adam Schiff is now a man who is caught in a lie and then used an impeachment over Ukraine to cover up that lie.”

