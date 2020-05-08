FNC’s Chris Wallace: Tara Reade Story Will Disappear Like Trump Accusers’ Did

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said the sexual assault allegations made by former U.S. Senate staffer Tara Reade against presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden would disappear like the allegations against President Donald Trump have.

Commenting on any possible impact Reade’s allegations will have on the 2020 election, Wallace said, “I’m not sure she’s going to be around for six months. She’s told her story, people will make of it what they will, but there is not any hard fact that there was the sexual assault.”

He continued, “There is certainly some contemporaneous statements by her at the time if not immediately and 1993 and you get the statement from the ex-husband in 1986, but that cuts both ways because, on one hand, he says it was sexual harassment, saying nothing about sexual assault.”

He added, “My own feeling about this is unless there is some new smoking gun that comes up or another woman, and there’s no reason to suspect that, but unless something new comes to feed the fire I think the Tara Reade story disappears like the Christine Blasey Ford story disappeared and the women who made allegations against President Trump, that their stories disappeared over time.”

